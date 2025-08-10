Ukrainian drone attack kills one in Russia’s Saratov region

MELBOURNE: One person was killed and multiple buildings were damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Saratov region. Governor Roman Busargin confirmed the casualties on Telegram, stating debris from a downed drone struck residential and industrial sites.

“Several residents required medical assistance,“ Busargin said. “Aid was provided onsite, and one person has been hospitalised. Unfortunately, one person has died.”

Russian defence officials reported intercepting 121 Ukrainian drones overnight, with eight destroyed over Saratov. The ministry did not disclose the total number of drones launched by Ukraine.

Footage on social media showed thick smoke billowing over an industrial area, though Reuters could not independently verify the timing of the video. Ukrainian media outlets, including RBK-Ukraine, claimed an oil refinery in Saratov city was ablaze after the strike.

The Rosneft-owned refinery had previously halted operations due to safety concerns following earlier drone attacks. Russia’s SHOT Telegram channel reported explosions near Saratov and Engels, cities divided by the Volga River.

Flights in and out of Saratov were suspended for two hours as a precaution, according to Rosaviatsia. Both Ukraine and Russia deny targeting civilians, with Kyiv asserting its strikes aim to disrupt Moscow’s military infrastructure.

The conflict, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, has seen escalating cross-border attacks. - Reuters