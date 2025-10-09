UN agency says has enough food stocks for entire Gaza for 3 months

GENEVA: The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees has welcomed the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said the agreement brings huge relief to people who survived the worst bombardment and displacement.

He stated that after their excruciating ordeal, hostages and Palestinian detainees will finally join their families.

Lazzarini confirmed his agency has food, medicines and other basic supplies ready to go to Gaza.

“We have enough to provide food for the entire population for the coming three months,“ he said.

The UN has previously warned that famine is spreading throughout the Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire agreement follows a 20-point peace plan for Gaza announced last month by US President Donald Trump.

Under this plan, Israel should withdraw from the Gaza Strip and release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages.

UNRWA has long faced harsh Israeli criticism, which intensified after Hamas’s deadly attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israel has accused the agency of bias and being riddled with Hamas operatives.

Earlier this year, Israel barred UNRWA from operating on Israeli territory.

The agency still maintains approximately 12,000 staff inside Gaza according to UNRWA statements.

Lazzarini insisted that UNRWA teams in Gaza are crucial for implementing the ceasefire agreement.

These teams provide basic services like healthcare and education to the population.

“There are over 660,000 children who are eagerly waiting to go back to school,“ he noted.

UNRWA teachers stand ready to help these children fulfil their educational needs.

Lazzarini called on all member states to support UNRWA during the coming critical period.

He emphasized the agency’s vital role in assisting people in need throughout Gaza. – AFP