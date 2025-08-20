UN condemns Israel’s tent ban in Gaza amid displacement crisis

GENEVA: The United Nations has sharply criticised Israel’s prolonged blockade preventing tents from entering the Gaza Strip despite ongoing civilian displacement orders.

UN humanitarian agency OCHA spokesman Jens Laerke revealed shelter items have been banned for approximately five months.

During this period, over seven hundred thousand people experienced displacement or re-displacement across the devastated territory.

Laerke explained that displaced individuals cannot take tents with them when forced to move repeatedly.

Israel classified tents as dual use items due to concerns tent poles could serve military purposes.

The spokesman condemned what he called layers of bureaucracy seemingly designed to hinder rather than facilitate aid entry.

Israel recently announced plans to take over Gaza City while issuing fresh displacement orders last Saturday.

Laerke confirmed tents remain prohibited from entering the territory despite these developments.

The UN human rights office separately warned that Gaza City takeover plans carry huge risks for civilians.

Spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan predicted risks of mass displacement, increased killings and deepened misery.

He accused Israel of relocating Palestinians to areas where military strikes continue unabated.

Kheetan stated hundreds of thousands received orders to move south to Al-Mawasi despite ongoing bombardment.

Palestinians in Al-Mawasi reportedly have little or no access to essential services and supplies.

Food, water, electricity and tents remain critically scarce in the designated safe zone.

Kheetan emphasised starvation risks exist everywhere across the Gaza Strip.

He called this a direct result of Israeli government policies blocking humanitarian aid.

Israeli authorities recently allowed limited aid quantities far below requirements to avert widespread starvation.

The Israel and US backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began food distribution in late May.

This private organisation started operations as Israel eased a two month aid blockade.

Kheetan noted that reaching meagre supplies has become a deadly pursuit for Palestinians.

Documented reports show one thousand eight hundred fifty seven Palestinians killed while seeking food since May twenty seventh.

One thousand twenty one died near GHF distribution sites while eight hundred thirty six perished along supply truck routes.

Most killings appear to have been committed by the Israeli military according to UN documentation.

Over two million people continue living in the Gaza Strip under these conditions.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation claims distribution of over two point one million food boxes to date.

Executive director John Acree stated Monday that GHF demonstrates aid can be delivered safely and at scale. - AFP