UN urges Sri Lanka to prosecute war crimes under new government

GENEVA: The United Nations human rights chief has called on Sri Lanka’s new government to end impunity for war crimes and human rights abuses.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk described the current moment as a “historic opportunity” for the country to reform.

“Today, an opportunity presents itself for Sri Lanka to break from the past, with the leadership pledging a fresh direction on long-standing issues,“ Turk said in a report to the Human Rights Council.

The report noted President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s public recognition of the suffering endured by all communities during decades of conflict.

“It is important to build on this momentum and to translate it into tangible results for accountability in the form of truth-telling, justice, reparations, and non-recurrence, as necessary to end impunity and provide for healing and closure.”

Turk emphasised the need for Sri Lanka to formally acknowledge past violations, including those committed during the civil war that ended in 2009.

He urged international support for Colombo’s efforts but warned of universal jurisdiction prosecutions if Sri Lanka fails to deliver justice.

UN reports allege Sri Lankan troops killed at least 40,000 Tamil civilians in the war’s final months, a claim repeatedly denied by successive governments.

The conflict, which lasted 37 years, claimed over 100,000 lives before the Tamil Tigers’ defeat in 2009.

Sri Lanka has consistently rejected independent investigations into alleged war crimes by both government forces and Tamil rebels.

During his visit last month, Turk met Dissanayake and civil society representatives while touring war-affected regions.

“As I witnessed first-hand during my visit to Sri Lanka, the pain and suffering of victims remains palpable, and their demands for truth and justice must be addressed.”

The report welcomed pledges to repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act and investigate high-profile cases, including the 2009 murder of journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge.

It also highlighted the lingering effects of Sri Lanka’s 2022 economic crisis, with poverty rates nearly doubling and child malnutrition rising sharply. – AFP