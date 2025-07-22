UN warns of high risk of abuses in Israel’s Gaza operations

GENEVA: The United Nations issued a stark warning on Tuesday, stating that Israel’s expanded military operations in central Gaza carry an “extremely high” risk of serious violations of international law.

UN rights chief Volker Turk emphasised that permanently displacing Gaza’s population could constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“These Israeli airstrikes and ground operations will invariably lead to further civilian deaths and destruction of civilian infrastructure,“ Turk said.

“Given the concentration of civilians in the area, and the means and methods of warfare employed by Israel until now, the risks of unlawful killings and other serious violations of international humanitarian law are extremely high.”

The town of Deir el-Balah faced intense shelling on Monday, following evacuation orders from Israel’s military.

Initial UN estimates suggest between 50,000 and 80,000 people were in the area when the order was issued.

“The latest Israeli displacement orders, followed by intensive attacks on south-western Deir el-Balah... have added more misery to the suffering of hungry Palestinians,“ Turk said.

“It seemed the nightmare couldn’t possibly get worse. And yet it does.”

The UN highlighted that the targeted area includes humanitarian facilities such as clinics, shelters and warehouses.

Thousands have already fled, forced into overcrowded zones where aid delivery is increasingly difficult.

“I remind Israel that permanently displacing people living under its occupation would amount to unlawful transfer, which is a war crime, and in certain circumstances, may also amount to a crime against humanity,“ Turk stressed.

He called for an immediate halt to military actions and urged Israel to ensure essential supplies reach civilians.

“More and more countries are joining the calls to shake us out of this nightmare,“ he added. – AFP