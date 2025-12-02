PETALING JAYA: Singaporean comedian Moses Lim, known by many for his role as Tan Ah Teck in the sitcom ‘Under One Roof’ passed away yesterday (Feb 11).

He was 75-years-old.

His death was announced in a Facebook post on his account today morning.

“Moses Lim, who brought endless laughter and joy to generations of Singaporeans, has taken his final bow, leaving behind a legacy that sparkles as brightly as his unforgettable smile.

“With his witty performances and impeccable comedic timing, he not only had audiences roaring with laughter but also brought Singaporean families closer together through joy and humour.”

The post also touched on Lim being one of Singapore’s most influential food enthusiasts.

“His deep passion for Chinese cuisine made him both a connoisseur and a cultural ambassador for traditional flavors. His eyes would light up whenever he spoke about food, and his love for it became part of Singapore’s rich culinary heritage.

“Today, we do not merely mourn an actor, host, or comedian; we remember a true son of Singapore—someone who showed us that laughter, family, and food are the most precious elements of life.

“His spirit will live on in every joyous family gathering, in every aspiring performer he inspired, and in the hearts of his loved ones and all Singaporeans who adored him.”

He is survived by his wife Monica, two daughters and four granddaughters.