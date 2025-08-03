US agency investigates special counsel Jack Smith over Trump cases

WASHINGTON: The US Office of Special Counsel has launched an investigation into Jack Smith, the former special counsel who led federal criminal cases against former President Donald Trump, according to media reports. The inquiry focuses on whether Smith violated the Hatch Act, which bars federal employees from political activity while on duty.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton reportedly urged the agency to examine if Smith’s actions were intended to influence the 2024 election. The Office of Special Counsel, which oversees federal employee conduct, has not yet commented on the matter.

Smith was appointed in 2022 to oversee cases against Trump, including charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 election results and mishandling classified documents. Trump dismissed the charges as politically motivated, and both cases were dropped after he won the 2024 election, in line with Justice Department policy against prosecuting sitting presidents.

The Office of Special Counsel operates independently from Justice Department special counsels like Smith’s former office. While it cannot file criminal charges, it may refer findings to the Justice Department. The Hatch Act’s strictest penalty is termination, which no longer applies to Smith since he resigned.

Since returning to office, Trump has taken action against perceived adversaries, revoking security clearances, targeting law firms involved in past cases against him, and cutting federal funding to universities. Last month, the FBI opened investigations into former FBI Director James Comey and ex-CIA chief John Brennan, both vocal Trump critics. Comey’s daughter, a federal prosecutor handling Jeffrey Epstein’s case, was also abruptly dismissed. - AFP