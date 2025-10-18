US and China treasury chiefs to meet in Malaysia ahead of Trump-Xi talks

BESSENT: United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced he will likely meet China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng in Malaysia next weekend.

Their meeting aims to prepare for anticipated talks between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this month in South Korea.

Bessent confirmed the planned Malaysia meeting after holding a video call with the Chinese vice premier on Friday.

He described their online discussions about US-China trade as frank and detailed.

“We will meet in-person next week to continue our discussions,“ Bessent wrote on social media.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency also reported on the video call between the two officials.

Xinhua characterised the discussions as constructive and said both sides agreed to hold another round of high-level economic talks soon.

Bessent revealed the Malaysia meeting plans before the video conference with his Chinese counterpart.

He said his team and He’s delegation would “meet in Malaysia probably a week from tomorrow to prepare for the two presidents to meet.”

Malaysia will host this year’s Association of Southeast Asian Nations summits with partner nations starting October 26.

President Trump is expected to attend these regional meetings before travelling to Japan and South Korea.

Bessent and Vice Premier He have led multiple rounds of trade talks in European cities since spring.

The Chinese official serves as a trusted economic aide to President Xi Jinping.

“I think that things have de-escalated,“ Bessent told reporters during Trump’s White House lunch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He expressed confidence that Trump’s relationship with Xi would help restore positive bilateral relations.

Trump confirmed his plans for one-on-one talks with Xi during their South Korea visit for an Asia-Pacific economic summit.

“We’re talking, and I think we’ll make a deal that will be good for both,“ the US president said.

Trade tensions recently escalated after China announced new export controls on rare earth minerals.

Trump responded by threatening a 100% additional tariff on Chinese imports last week.

The US president has set November 1 as the potential effective date for these additional tariffs.

Trump has not met Xi in person since returning to the White House in January. – Bernama-Kyodo