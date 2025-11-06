US appeals court allows Trump tariffs to remain longer

WASHINGTON: A US federal appeals court is allowing President Donald Trump’s global tariffs to remain in effect for now while it considers the case on an expedited track.

The ruling issued Tuesday extends a temporary reprieve for the Trump administration as officials push back on a ruling by a lower court that blocked the president’s wide-ranging levies.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it would fast-track its consideration of the case given the “issues of exceptional importance” at stake.

Arguments are scheduled for July 31, the court order showed, meaning the tariffs are likely staying in place for at least two more months.

Trump called the decision a “great and important win for the US” in a post on Truth Social early Wednesday.

The US Court of International Trade ruled in May that Trump had overstepped his authority with across-the-board global levies.

It blocked most of the sweeping duties from going into effect, prompting the Trump administration’s challenge.

Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has moved to redraw US trade ties with the world while using tariffs as a negotiating tactic to pressure foreign governments to the table.

Trump unveiled tariffs on most trading partners in early April, imposing a baseline 10 percent levy while threatening steeper duties on dozens of economies including the European Union.

The trade court’s ruling also quashed duties that Trump imposed on Canada, Mexico and China separately, using emergency powers.

But while the appeals court has allowed Trump’s tariffs to remain while the administration’s challenge proceeds, the group of small businesses that won the trade court ruling blocking his levies have spoken up against this.

Preserving Trump’s sweeping tariffs while the appeals process is ongoing “would cause irreparable harm” to businesses and consumers across the country, the group said in a recent court filing.