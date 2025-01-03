WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday announced the approval of the sale of more than $3 billion in munitions, bulldozers and related equipment to Israel, which used American-made weapons to devastating effect in densely populated Gaza.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed off on the sales of $2.04 billion in bomb bodies and warheads, another $675.7 million in other bomb bodies and guidance kits, and $295 million in bulldozers and related equipment, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.

Rubio “has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the government of Israel of the above defense articles and defense services in the national security interests of the United States,“ DSCA said.

That results in the waiver of the usual requirement that such sales be approved by Congress, it said.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability,“ DSCA added.

The latest weapons transactions come after Washington approved the sales of more than $7.4 billion in bombs, missiles and related equipment to Israel earlier this month.

Israel launched a hugely destructive offensive against Hamas in Gaza in October 2023 in response to an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian militant group that month.

The war devastated much of Gaza -- a narrow coastal territory on the Mediterranean -- resulting in the displacement of much of its population, but a ceasefire has been in effect since last month, bringing a halt to the deadly conflict and providing for the release of hostages seized by Hamas.

In response to concerns over civilian deaths, then-president Joe Biden's administration blocked a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel last year.

But his successor Donald Trump has rolled back that decision, and the sales announced Friday include weapons of that size.