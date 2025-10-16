KUALA LUMPUR: Young footballers should emulate and draw inspiration from the achievements of Harimau Malaya ace Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi in their quest to reach the highest level.

Football Association of Malaysia acting president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi said the Johor Darul Ta’zim player’s nomination for the Asian Football Confederation Player of the Year award proves local talents can compete on the Asian stage with high discipline and work ethic.

He noted this marks the first time a Malaysian player has been nominated for this prestigious award.

Mohd Yusoff emphasised that young players must make Arif Aiman their role model to achieve parity with Asia’s best footballers.

He stated that Arif Aiman’s success demonstrates that origin or lineage does not determine a player’s ability to represent the national team.

The FAM acting president clarified that player quality and performance matter more than heritage in football selection.

He observed that many local players possess huge potential but need to improve their discipline, hard work and commitment.

Mohd Yusoff hopes Arif Aiman’s historic achievement will inspire young players to reach greater heights in their football careers.

Arif Aiman has also won the National Football Awards Most Valuable Player title for four consecutive years.

The winner of the 2025 AFC Player of the Year award will be announced tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. – Bernama