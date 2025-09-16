US asks Qatar to continue Gaza mediation role after Israeli strikes

DOHA: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Qatar on Tuesday to request the Gulf state continue serving as mediator in Gaza despite recent Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas leaders.

Rubio travelled directly from Israel, where he expressed pessimism about ceasefire prospects but emphasised Qatar’s unique diplomatic position.

“We’re going to ask Qatar to continue to do what they’ve done, and we appreciate very much, and that is, play a constructive role in trying to bring this to an end,“ Rubio told reporters departing Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport.

He acknowledged Qatar must decide whether to continue mediating after last week’s strikes but affirmed their crucial negotiation capabilities.

Rubio confirmed the United States would finalise a defence agreement with Qatar despite recent military actions in the region.

President Donald Trump separately assured reporters that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not target Qatar again following the strikes.

During his Israel visit, Rubio remained measured in his Qatar comments while standing beside Netanyahu, focusing only on forward-looking approaches.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott stated Rubio would “reaffirm America’s full support for Qatar’s security and sovereignty following Israel’s strike” during Doha meetings.

Qatar has centralised diplomatic efforts to broker an end to the nearly two-year Gaza war, with Israel striking during Hamas leaders’ discussions about a new US ceasefire proposal.

Rubio supported Israel’s new Gaza City offensive and its stated goal of eliminating Hamas, expressing doubts about diplomatic solutions.

Following Rubio’s meetings with Netanyahu, Israel launched heavy overnight bombardments of Gaza City according to witness accounts.

Qatar hosts the largest US air base in the Middle East and serves as Central Command’s forward operating base.

The energy-rich monarchy holds major non-NATO ally status and has actively cultivated relations with the Trump administration.

Netanyahu assumed “full responsibility” for the Doha attack, stating terrorists should not receive safe haven anywhere.

He compared the strike to US military actions following the September 11, 2001 attacks against Al-Qaeda targets.

Both the United States and Israel previously quietly encouraged Qatar’s mediator role, including financial transfers to Hamas for Gaza stability.

Qatar agreed to host Hamas’ political bureau in 2012 with US approval as an alternative to Iran-based operations.

Rubio’s visit follows Arab and Islamic leaders meeting in Qatar who called for reviewing Israel ties and US pressure on its ally.

The emir characterised Israel’s attack as attempting to “thwart the negotiations” to end the Gaza conflict. – AFP