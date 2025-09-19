US clean energy jobs grew 2.8% in 2024 but face Trump policy threat

WASHINGTON: Clean energy employment in the United States expanded at triple the rate of the overall workforce last year according to a new industry report.

The sector added 100,000 new positions in 2024, representing a 2.8% growth rate that brought total employment to over 3.5 million people.

Environmental advocacy group E2 published these findings in its annual clean energy jobs study released on Friday.

Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida and New Jersey recorded the highest overall growth in clean energy jobs during the period.

Clean energy accounted for more than 80% of all new energy sector jobs created throughout the year.

E2 Executive Director Bob Keefe described the sector as one of the country’s most promising job markets at the end of 2024.

He warned that this employment growth now faces serious risk along with potential damage to the broader economy.

The comprehensive study examined employment across renewable electricity generation, biofuels, electric vehicles and energy efficiency.

It also analyzed jobs in battery storage technology and grid modernization initiatives.

The report’s data does not incorporate any policy changes implemented since President Donald Trump took office in January.

His administration has actively dismantled federal support for wind and solar projects established under former President Joe Biden.

Trump officials have simultaneously promoted fossil fuel development as an alternative energy priority.

Clean energy employment currently exceeds oil, gas and coal industry jobs by a three-to-one margin according to E2’s analysis.

California, Texas, Florida, New York and Massachusetts contain the highest concentrations of wind and solar jobs.

Energy efficiency roles constitute the largest segment with nearly 2.4 million positions in heating, cooling and lighting systems.

This category also includes workers manufacturing certified energy-efficient appliances across the country. – Reuters