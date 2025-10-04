RM5.4 billion allocated for 22 water projects in Perak under RMK12

TAIPING: A total of RM5.4 billion has been allocated under the 12th Malaysia Plan for 22 water-related projects in Perak, comprising 20 continuation projects and two new ones.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the federal government is confident that upon completion by agencies under the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, the people will enjoy more secure water supply.

He stated this would also lead to lower disaster risks and new economic opportunities based on sustainable water resources.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said the agencies involved include the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, the Department of Water Supply, and the Department of Sewerage Services.

He expressed his great desire and high hopes to see integrated and continuous work from every agency and community, especially at the federal and state levels, to ensure rivers or watercourses are protected.

Fadillah was speaking when officiating the National Level World Rivers Day 2025 Celebration at Sungai Batu Tegoh here today.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said the selection of Sungai Batu Tegoh as this year’s celebration host is appropriate, with its natural beauty and clear water being an attraction for visitors in Perak.

He noted that Sungai Batu Tegoh is also home to the National River Trail Project which was completed in 2024.

This project proves that rivers can be more than just a water source but also have the potential to become recreation centres to generate local economy.

“It connects people with rivers, builds a sense of ownership, and opens economic opportunities through ecotourism and community activities,“ he said.

Fadillah said PETRA through JPS has allocated RM1.05 million for the construction of National River Trails in Perak, including at Sungai Batu Tegoh.

Additionally, he said the country is blessed with 189 major river basins, including 11 located in Perak.

However, communities cannot be proud if river quality is not maintained.

Fadillah said the latest report from the Department of Environment shows 27 rivers in Malaysia are still polluted.

This statistic serves as a reminder and warning to the community.

“River pollution does not occur naturally but is caused by human attitudes such as garbage disposal, illegal industrial activities and failure to comply with environmental regulations,“ he said.

He warned that polluted rivers are a sign of our negligence in protecting this trust.

Fadillah explained that if rivers are polluted and clogged due to garbage disposal, it will affect the smooth flow of rainwater, thereby increasing flood risk.

Conversely, if rivers are well maintained by all parties, lives and property can be protected.

Aware of these challenges, PETRA through JPS has implemented the Integrated River Basin Management approach.

This is an integrated effort involving all stakeholders, aimed at ensuring clean water availability, reducing flood risk and conserving the environment.

“Congratulations to Perak as five IRBM plans have been completed and one more is being implemented,“ he said.

He expressed hope that this state will become an example to other states because through IRBM implementation, river management in Perak is more planned and efficient.

Regarding World Rivers Day, Fadillah said the celebration organized annually by the United Nations aims to instill awareness about the importance of rivers.

This year’s theme remains “Rivers and Streams in Our Communities” as a reminder that rivers are the lifeblood of communities demanding collective attention and responsibility.

He revealed that rivers supply 97 percent of the country’s raw water.

The quality of these rivers guarantees the continuity of clean water supply.

“This is the water used in homes, schools, hospitals, and even becomes the lifeblood of the country’s industrial and agricultural sectors,“ he said.

Therefore, maintaining river quality is not only an environmental issue but also a national security issue, people’s well-being and national development.

Fadillah emphasized that World Rivers Day Celebration sows awareness that rivers are priceless natural treasures, a heritage for future generations.

Clean and clear rivers reflect the cleanliness of the environment and the soul of its community.

During today’s opening ceremony, Fadillah also visited booths provided by the organizers and planted a honey bamboo tree as a symbolic opening.

Also held was the Symbolic Handover of the Perak State IRBM Report, in addition to the presentation of the Special Water Resources Award to four recipients. – Bernama