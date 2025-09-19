US Democrats to introduce free speech protection bill against Trump

WASHINGTON: US Democratic lawmakers announced plans to introduce legislation protecting free speech on Thursday.

Senator Chris Murphy declared that President Donald Trump is exploiting tragedies to censor political opponents.

Murphy cited the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in Utah last week as a national tragedy.

He stated that Trump’s administration is using this event to destroy political opposition rather than unite the country.

Murphy highlighted ABC’s indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show as evidence of censorship.

Kimmel’s show was suspended after he accused Trump’s movement of exploiting Kirk’s death for political gain.

“That’s censorship. That’s state speech control. That’s not America,“ said Murphy.

The proposed legislation will create specific defenses for those targeted for political reasons.

It will also establish consequences for government officials who target speech protected by the First Amendment.

Senator Alex Padilla expressed concern over recent developments threatening free speech.

He mentioned an attorney general vowing to prosecute Americans for what she alone deems hate speech.

Padilla also noted Trump threatening reporters and personally suing newspapers for publishing stories he dislikes.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called free speech one of America’s great hallmarks.

He accused Trump’s administration of trying to snuff out free speech entirely.

Schumer warned that suppressing disliked speech leads directly toward autocracy.

The lawmakers emphasized their commitment to protecting constitutional free speech rights.

They argued that current administration actions represent dangerous threats to democratic principles.

The proposed bill aims to reinforce First Amendment protections against political targeting.

Democrats plan to move forward with the legislation despite expected political challenges.

They believe protecting free speech from government overreach is crucial for democracy’s survival. – AFP