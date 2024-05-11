WASHINGTON: Voters across the United States will encounter varied weather conditions on Election Day, with snow and rain in the Northwest, thunderstorms from the Great Lakes to New Orleans, and record warmth along the East Coast, reported United Press International (UPI)

While mild conditions are expected for many, rain gear is advised for voters in swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and northwestern Pennsylvania. AccuWeather has forecast Tropical Storm Rafael in the Caribbean, which may strengthen to a hurricane and potentially affect Florida, Louisiana and Texas later in the week.

“From Louisiana to Florida, there is a high risk of tropical storm impacts later in the week,” said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter.

Showers are likely across much of Florida on Election Day, and severe weather is anticipated from Louisiana to the Lower Ohio Valley, with lightning and heavy downpours expected.

In the central US, up to 12 inches of rain could fall in northeast Oklahoma, southeast Kansas, and southwest Missouri.

The East Coast will see warm, dry conditions, while the Northwest braces for cold temperatures, rain, and snow in some areas.

The weather may influence voter turnout, as stormy conditions tend to deter young and occasional voters, according to Journalist’s Resource.

However, Dartmouth College professor Yusaku Horiuchi noted that high early turnout and divisive politics could reduce the impact of Election Day weather.