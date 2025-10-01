US FCC considers ending ban on big four broadcast network mergers

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Communications Commission voted on Tuesday to consider lifting the long-standing prohibition on mergers between the largest four broadcast networks.

The commission will seek public comments before deciding whether to reverse the rule that bars mergers among the Big Four networks.

These networks include NBC owned by Comcast, Walt Disney Company’s ABC, Paramount Skydance’s CBS, and Fox.

The FCC also wants public input on eliminating or revising rules limiting ownership of multiple large television stations in the same local market.

Another rule under review limits the total number of local radio stations a single entity can own in one market.

A version of the rule barring dual network ownership has existed since the 1940s.

A 2018 media ownership review had concluded the bar should be upheld to advance competition and localism.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr said they intend to take a fresh approach by examining the broader media marketplace.

He stated they will modify or eliminate any rules determined to no longer serve the public interest.

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez said the commission should consider modifications that support broadcast television economics while preserving the public interest.

In 2017, the FCC voted to eliminate the 42-year-old ban on cross-ownership of newspapers and TV stations in major markets.

It also voted to make it easier for media companies to buy additional local TV stations in the same market. – Reuters