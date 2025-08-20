US General Caine to lead Ukraine peace talks with Europe

WASHINGTON: Top US military officer General Dan Caine will hold talks on Ukraine with European military leaders in Washington on Tuesday evening.

A US defense official confirmed the high level discussions will focus on potential pathways to peace. The military chiefs will discuss best options for a potential Ukraine peace deal, the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

These in person talks will precede a virtual meeting of military chiefs from NATO’s 32 member countries on Wednesday. General Caine is also scheduled to participate in that broader alliance gathering.

In the Wednesday meeting, the military head of NATO’s forces in Europe, US General Alexus Grynkewich, will give an update on the current security environment.

This briefing comes as diplomatic efforts to secure peace in Ukraine progress, the head of the alliance’s military committee stated.

President Donald Trump has launched a major push to bring an end to the more than three year war in Ukraine. He brought Kyiv’s Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders to the White House on Monday.

This followed his landmark encounter with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Alaska just three days prior. But while Trump has said Putin had agreed to meet Zelensky and accept some Western security guarantees for Ukraine, those promises have been met with extreme caution.

Officials in Kyiv and Western capitals remain skeptical, and many crucial details of any potential agreement remain vague. - AFP