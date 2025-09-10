US health officials compile COVID vaccine pregnancy harm reports

WASHINGTON: Top health officials under US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are compiling examples of harmful effects from COVID-19 vaccines on pregnant women to share with the public.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary and the agency’s top vaccine official Vinay Prasad are seeking to lift privacy protections around certain data on COVID-19 vaccines and pregnant women.

This potential action might allow officials to share more specifics on what they consider potential harm linked to the vaccines according to the report.

The Health and Human Services department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on these developments.

These reported moves come as Kennedy’s newly appointed members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices prepare to meet on September 18 to consider vaccine recommendations for several diseases including hepatitis B and measles-mumps-rubella-varicella.

The committee will also review recommendations for respiratory syncytial virus shots during their upcoming meeting. – Reuters