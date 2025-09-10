MACC investigations based on evidence not directives, says Malaysian Corruption Watch

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Corruption Watch has firmly rejected attempts to politicise investigations conducted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

MCW president Jais Abdul Karim stated that prosecution decisions are based solely on evidence rather than political directives or social media perceptions.

The non-governmental organisation expressed serious concern over media reports suggesting MACC acted under political instructions regarding a company linked to Datuk Seri Farhash Wafa Salvador.

Jais emphasised that MACC conducts investigations within the legal framework of the MACC Act 2009 and the Penal Code before submitting documents to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

He clarified that the Attorney-General’s Chambers holds sole authority to determine whether sufficient grounds exist for prosecution.

MACC previously confirmed that no mineral exploration activities were being conducted in Sabah by the company connected to Farhash despite earlier claims.

Investigations revealed the company had never applied for land from the Sabah government but submitted only a mineral exploration application to Sabah Mineral Management Sdn Bhd.

Jais dismissed allegations that the probe was directed or protected by political leaders as baseless and malicious.

He explained that prosecution decisions are made by independent deputy public prosecutors rather than the MACC Chief Commissioner.

The complexity of cases varies significantly, with some concluding quickly due to clear evidence while others require more time for complex transaction networks.

Case closures do not indicate permanent clearance since investigations can be reopened anytime new evidence emerges.

Attacking MACC’s integrity when outcomes don’t align with political perceptions undermines nationwide anti-corruption efforts.

Transparency must be guided by law rather than misleading political narratives according to MCW’s statement.

MCW calls on all parties to cease speculation and allow enforcement institutions to perform their roles independently. – Bernama