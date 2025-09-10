MACC seeks Muhyiddin’s son-in-law in Middle East, cancels passport

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is actively seeking information on businessman Datuk Seri Muhammad Adlan Berhan, the son-in-law of former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed ongoing efforts to determine Muhammad Adlan’s exact location in the Middle East.

The commission has submitted a request to the Home Ministry to cancel Muhammad Adlan’s passport to facilitate corruption investigations.

Azam Baki stated that Muhammad Adlan is believed to be in a Middle Eastern country without an extradition treaty with Malaysia.

MACC is negotiating with the unidentified country regarding how to bring Muhammad Adlan back to Malaysia for investigation.

The commissioner made these remarks after signing a memorandum of understanding with Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad.

Media reports indicate MACC is tracking two local men for investigations into foreign worker registration project misappropriation.

The individuals are identified as Muhammad Adlan and lawyer Mansoor Saat, who left Malaysia on May 17 and May 21, 2023, respectively.

MACC is collaborating with Interpol and other enforcement agencies to locate Muhammad Adlan precisely.

Azam Baki confirmed new steps in the investigation into alleged corruption involving Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated.

The commissioner declined to elaborate on the sand mining concession scandal investigation progress.

Speculation suggests several individuals linked to the scandal were summoned to MACC headquarters last week.

The newly signed memorandum of understanding with ANGKASA aims to strengthen institutional integrity within the cooperative sector.

This agreement promotes cooperation in implementing governance and ethics programmes for cooperative organisations. – Bernama