US imposes 17% duty on Mexican tomatoes amid trade dispute

WASHINGTON: The United States has introduced a 17.09 percent antidumping duty on most fresh tomato imports from Mexico, marking a significant shift in trade relations between the two nations. The decision, announced by the US Commerce Department, follows the termination of a 2019 agreement that previously prevented such tariffs.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated, “Mexico remains one of our greatest allies, but for far too long our farmers have been crushed by unfair trade practices that undercut pricing on produce like tomatoes. That ends today.” He emphasized that the move aligns with former President Donald Trump’s trade policies, which have prioritized protecting domestic industries.

Mexico is the leading supplier of fresh tomatoes to the US, and the new duty aims to address what US officials describe as “unfair pricing” of Mexican imports. The termination of the 2019 agreement in April was intended to level the playing field for American tomato growers. However, market analysts warn that the tariff could lead to higher tomato prices for US consumers.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum acknowledged the challenge, stating, “We are working together to minimize the impact,“ though she did not provide specific measures. The duty adds to existing trade tensions, as Trump recently threatened to raise tariffs on Mexican goods to 30 percent by August 1 unless trade terms are renegotiated.

Mexico’s economy is highly dependent on US trade, with 80 percent of its exports heading north. The latest duty underscores the vulnerability of Mexican exporters to US policy shifts, particularly under Trump’s renewed push for protectionist measures.