US imposes anti-dumping duties on steel imports from 10 countries

WASHINGTON: The United States Department of Commerce issued affirmative determinations of anti-dumping and countervailing duties against 10 countries on Tuesday.

These determinations follow investigations into corrosion-resistant steel products imported into the American market.

The measures cover approximately $2.9 billion in imports from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the Netherlands.

Additional countries affected by these duties include South Africa, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

The Commerce Department confirmed these actions in an official statement released on Tuesday. – Reuters