US launches national security probe into wind turbine imports

WASHINGTON: The United States Commerce Department has initiated a national security investigation concerning wind turbine imports and their components.

This action follows President Donald Trump’s consistent criticisms regarding wind energy sources.

The White House recently expanded its existing 50% steel and aluminium tariffs to incorporate wind turbines and associated parts.

Additional tariffs, quotas or other trade restrictions could result if imports are determined to threaten national security.

The Bureau of Industry and Security commenced this investigation on August 13 according to a department notice released Thursday.

It is currently soliciting public comments regarding American dependence on foreign supply chains.

The notice also highlighted concerns about nations potentially weaponising their control over wind turbine supplies through export restrictions.

Foreign government subsidies and predatory trade practices will undergo thorough scrutiny during this investigation.

Concentration of United States imports from limited suppliers or nations will also be examined closely.

This move reflects broader White House policies that are critical of wind energy.

Trump has repeatedly described wind energy as unreliable, expensive and overly dependent on foreign supply chains.

He specifically targeted China as a primary source of concern within these supply chains.

“Any State that has built and relied on WINDMILLS and SOLAR for power are seeing RECORD BREAKING INCREASES IN ELECTRICITY AND ENERGY COSTS,“ Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Wednesday.

“THE SCAM OF THE CENTURY! We will not approve wind or farmer destroying Solar.”

The Trump administration has collaborated with Congress to repeal tax credits for wind and solar energy projects.

It has additionally tightened restrictions on federal leases for renewable energy initiatives.

Designated offshore wind areas have been rescinded under current policies.

China remains the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases despite heavy renewable energy investments.

Chinese wind and solar capacity now nearly doubles the combined total of all other nations globally according to last year’s research.

The European Union has simultaneously launched its own investigation into Chinese wind turbine suppliers. – AFP