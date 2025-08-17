US proposes NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine amid talks

KYIV: The US has proposed security guarantees for Ukraine similar to NATO’s collective defence agreement but separate from the alliance.

The proposal emerged during a call between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and European leaders on Saturday.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed the US suggested a security guarantee “inspired” by NATO’s Article 5.

A diplomatic source told AFP the US proposed “a non-NATO Article 5 type guarantee, supposedly agreed with Putin.”

NATO’s Article 5 states that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all, requiring collective defence.

Meloni said the proposal would allow Ukraine to receive support from partners, including the US, if attacked again.

She clarified in March that such a response would not necessarily mean military action.

Kyiv has long sought NATO membership, but Russia opposes it, citing security concerns.

Trump has consistently rejected Ukraine’s bid to join NATO.

Before the joint call, Trump and Zelensky discussed the recent Alaska summit with Putin.

The diplomatic source said the US reiterated its proposal during talks with European leaders.

Another source confirmed NATO-like guarantees were discussed but questioned Putin’s approval.

The source added, “No-one knows how this could work and why Putin would agree to it.”

Meloni’s statement did not mention whether Putin was consulted on the proposal.

Zelensky is scheduled to meet Trump in Washington on Monday.

The second source said Zelensky will discuss a potential Trump-Putin-Zelensky summit and security guarantees. - AFP