US recalls Indonesian shrimp over radioactivity scare

WASHINGTON: United States health authorities announced a major frozen shrimp recall over potential radioactive contamination concerns.

The Food and Drug Administration identified imported seafood from Indonesian company PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati as the source.

Walmart supermarkets distributed the potentially affected products across thirteen American states.

Radioactive isotope Cesium 137 detection triggered the precautionary recall measure. FDA officials emphasized the detected radioactivity levels remain minimal for immediate health risks.

The agency confirmed no actually contaminated shrimp reached store shelves yet. However, improper handling conditions created potential contamination possibilities.

Long-term consumption of even low-dose Cesium carries elevated cancer risks. This scientific understanding motivated the aggressive recall strategy.

Walmart cooperated fully with authorities to remove all suspect products immediately. Consumers who purchased these specific shrimp batches should discard them immediately.

The FDA continues monitoring all imports from the identified Indonesian supplier. Additional testing protocols will prevent future contamination incidents.

No illnesses have been reported connected to the recalled products thus far. - AFP