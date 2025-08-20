US RV brands linked to Borneo deforestation in NGO report

JAKARTA: American demand for recreational vehicles is driving deforestation on Indonesia’s Borneo island, according to a new investigation by environmental groups.

UK-based Earthsight and Indonesia’s Auriga Nusantara published their findings late Tuesday. The report identifies the RV industry as the largest consumer of tropical wood in the United States.

Evidence indicates that tropical lauan plywood from Indonesia likely features in floors, walls and ceilings of RVs by major brands.

These brands include Jayco, Winnebago and Forest River. Earthsight director Sam Lawson expressed concern in a press release. “Nature-loving RV owners will be horrified to learn that their hobby risks destroying rainforests,“ Lawson stated.

He urged American RV manufacturers to adopt sustainability standards. “America’s RV giants need to get out of the 1980s and implement the kinds of minimum sustainability standards other US corporates have had in place for decades,“ he added.

Indonesia faces high deforestation rates from mining, farming and logging. The country is accused of permitting firms to operate in Borneo with minimal oversight.

Borneo hosts one of the world’s largest rainforest tracts and diverse wildlife. Orangutans, long-nosed monkeys, clouded leopards and pig-tailed macaques inhabit the island.

Flying fox-bats and the planet’s smallest rhinos also reside there. NGOs reported large orangutan habitat areas cleared for fast-growing timber plantations.

Indonesian plywood company PT Kayu Lapis Asli Murni sources timber from visited rainforest areas. Half of this timber was exported to US firms MJB Wood and Tumac Lumber in 2024.

MJB Wood serves as the primary lauan plywood supplier to Jayco. Tumac Lumber supplies companies including RV parts maker Patrick Industries.

The report notes that Patrick Industries’ customers include Thor Industries, Forest River and Winnebago. NGOs concluded it is “almost certain” Indonesian tropical wood enters the US RV supply chain.

None of the mentioned companies responded to the report’s authors for comment. Companies and Indonesia’s environment ministry did not immediately reply to AFP requests. - AFP