US small businesses slam Trump tariffs as legal fight proceeds

WASHINGTON: American small business owners have voiced strong opposition to President Donald Trump’s tariff policies during a gathering outside the Supreme Court.

Travis McMaster of travel goods brand Cocoon USA shared how shifting manufacturing from China to India backfired when new tariffs hit Indian products harder.

US tariffs of 50% took effect on many Indian goods in August, exceeding the 30% additional duties imposed on Chinese products this year.

Approximately 100 small business owners assembled in Washington to detail how these wide-ranging tariffs have impacted their livelihoods.

Many spoke outside the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear oral arguments on the legality of Trump’s global duties on November 5.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has imposed sweeping 10% duties on almost all trading partners alongside steeper levies on dozens of economies.

These country-specific tariffs have faced legal challenges while separate duties target sector-specific imports like steel and aluminum.

Many small US firms report struggling to keep up with the president’s rapidly changing trade policies.

McMaster emphasized that businesses operate on planning rather than whims, urging more stable national policies.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed in August that Trump exceeded his authority using emergency economic powers for sweeping duties.

Judges allowed these levies to remain through mid-October, enabling Trump to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Small business owners stated they are feeling immediate financial pressure from these policies.

Michael Buechi, who sells Thai curries and sauces, said tariffs make continuing his business essentially impossible.

He has halted new orders from Thailand as tariffs consume his profit margins and fears business closure if conditions persist.

Tiffany Williams, operating a luggage store in Texas, called for greater predictability in trade policy.

She noted that 17 of her top 20 brands have raised prices, significantly affecting her business operations.

Williams expressed uncertainty about customer acceptance of higher retail costs and business sustainability.

She questioned the promised long-term benefits while experiencing substantial short-term financial pain. – AFP