US sues Los Angeles sheriff over slow concealed gun license process

LOS ANGELES: The United States government has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff’s department for allegedly violating constitutional rights through excessive delays in processing concealed weapon licenses.

Federal authorities accused the sheriff’s department of systematically denying Second Amendment rights through what they described as a deliberate pattern of unconscionable delay.

Sheriff Robert Luna and his department face allegations that license applications typically remain unprocessed for nine months before initial review.

Some applicants reportedly wait more than two years simply to receive an interview for their concealed carry license applications.

Attorney General Pam Bondi declared that the Second Amendment protects the fundamental constitutional right of law-abiding citizens to bear arms.

She asserted that Los Angeles County cannot constitutionally infringe upon this fundamental right regardless of local preferences.

The Trump administration’s lawsuit focuses primarily on bureaucratic processing issues rather than broader policy disagreements about gun rights.

Court documents reveal the sheriff’s department received 3,982 new concealed carry applications between January 2024 and March 2025 but approved only two.

Los Angeles County served approximately 9.7 million residents according to 2023 population figures.

The average application waits 281 days before processing begins despite California law requiring initial review within 90 days.

Some applications reportedly remain pending for as long as 1,030 days which equals nearly three years.

The Justice Department seeks a permanent injunction compelling the sheriff’s department to issue concealed carry licenses promptly.

Federal civil rights lawyers and the US Attorney’s office in Los Angeles began investigating the sheriff’s department in March.

The sheriff’s department previously cited significant staffing shortages while claiming diligent application processing efforts.

This case officially titled US v. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department continues in the Central District of California federal court. – Reuters