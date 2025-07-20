US tech CEO resigns after viral Coldplay concert video sparks scandal

NEW YORK: The CEO of a US tech firm has resigned after a video of him embracing a colleague at a Coldplay concert went viral, sparking widespread memes and speculation about workplace misconduct.

New York-based Astronomer confirmed the resignation of Andy Byron in a LinkedIn statement, saying, “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.” The company had previously launched an investigation into the incident.

The controversy began when concert footage from Foxborough, Massachusetts, showed Byron and Astronomer’s chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, appearing startled after their embrace was broadcast on the jumbotron. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin quipped, “Uh-oh, what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Internet users quickly identified the pair, with many alleging an inappropriate workplace relationship. The video spread rapidly, amassing millions of views and spawning memes. One X user remarked, “The craziest thing is about the Astronomer CEO cheating scandal is it was the HR lady. The person who would warn you against fraternizing with coworkers.”

The Philadelphia Phillies’ mascots even recreated the moment during a game, further fueling the viral trend. A fake apology statement attributed to Byron also circulated online but was later debunked as originating from a parody account. - AFP