US to assess anti-Americanism in immigration visa decisions

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration announced it will evaluate anti-American sentiments in social media posts when processing immigration applications.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services confirmed it is expanding vetting procedures for all applicants seeking to live or work in the country.

Agency spokesman Matthew Tragesser stated that America’s benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies.

He emphasised that immigration benefits remain a privilege, not a right.

The updated guidance references the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act which originally targeted communist activities.

Authorities will now specifically examine whether applicants promote anti-Semitic ideologies during the review process.

This expansion follows existing policies to deny visas to individuals opposing US foreign policy interests regarding Israel.

The administration has previously accused student protesters of anti-Semitism during Gaza conflict demonstrations.

The State Department revealed it revoked 6,000 student visas since Secretary Marco Rubio took office in January. - AFP