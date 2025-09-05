US to end military aid for Europe amid defence spending push

WASHINGTON: The United States plans to terminate long-standing military assistance for European nations bordering Russia as the Trump administration urges the continent to assume a larger defence role.

The Washington Post cited six informed sources confirming the move, which affects hundreds of millions of dollars in aid intended to strengthen defences against Russia.

The Financial Times corroborated the news, reporting that US officials notified European diplomats last week about ending funding for training and equipping eastern European militaries along Russia’s frontier.

A White House official referenced President Trump’s January executive order on reassessing foreign aid without confirming specific cuts to security assistance.

“This action has been coordinated with European countries in line with the executive order and the president’s longstanding emphasis on ensuring Europe takes more responsibility for its own defence,” the anonymous official stated.

This decision to reduce assistance for nations near Russia coincides with Trump’s challenges in ending Moscow’s three-and-a-half-year invasion of Ukraine.

Trump has consistently expressed skepticism about both US defence spending in Europe and aid for Ukraine, pressing Washington’s closest allies to contribute more significantly on both fronts. – AFP