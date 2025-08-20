Venezuela accuses US of kidnapping 66 children in deportation crisis

CARACAS: The Venezuelan government has accused the United States of illegally holding 66 Venezuelan children separated from their parents during deportation procedures.

Camila Fabri, president of the government’s Return to the Homeland program, stated “We have 66 children kidnapped in the United States” during a press conference on Tuesday. She described the situation as “a cruel and inhumane policy” that continues to grow daily.

Caracas officials are demanding the immediate handover of these children to Venezuelan authorities for repatriation. The children reportedly have been placed in foster care systems across the United States. This development comes amid the White House’s aggressive campaign to deport millions of undocumented migrants.

Venezuelan advocates organized a gathering where women read letters to US First Lady Melania Trump requesting her intervention. The appeal highlights the emotional toll of family separations occurring under current immigration policies. More than 7.7 million Venezuelans have fled their country since 2014 according to UNHCR data.

The mass exodus represents the largest population displacement in recent Latin American history. UN agencies attribute this migration crisis to “rampant violence, inflation, gang-warfare, soaring crime rates as well as shortages of food, medicine and essential services.” Many Venezuelans previously enjoyed temporary protected status in the United States.

President Donald Trump’s administration revoked this protection as part of broader immigration enforcement measures. The US Department of Homeland Security has not responded to requests for comment regarding Venezuela’s allegations. To date, only 21 separated children have been successfully returned to Venezuela.

One reunited child was the daughter of among 252 Venezuelans detained in March’s immigration crackdown. Those detainees faced unsubstantiated gang activity accusations and deportation to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison. The men were eventually freed in a July prisoner swap and returned to Venezuela.

Four returnees told AFP they suffered “beatings, abuse and deprivation” during their detention. Fabri confirmed that 10,631 Venezuelans have returned home in 2025 through both deportations and stranded cases in Mexico. Tensions between the two nations extend beyond immigration issues.

The White House has charged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with federal drug trafficking offenses. The United States has placed a $50 million bounty on Maduro and refuses to recognize his past two election victories. Washington accuses Maduro of leading a cocaine trafficking gang operating throughout South America.

US authorities have launched anti-drug operations targeting Venezuelan interests in the Caribbean region. Maduro responded to these pressures by announcing plans to “deploy millions of militia members” across Venezuela. He characterized this mobilization as necessary to counter perceived US threats against his government.

The situation continues to develop as diplomatic channels remain strained between both nations. - AFP