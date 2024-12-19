Vietnam police arrest man in Hanoi cafe fire that killed 11

HANOI: The Hanoi City Police Investigation Agency announced on Thursday morning its decision to launch legal proceedings against a 51-year-old man for setting fire to a cafe, which resulted in 11 fatalities in Bac Tu Liem district on Wednesday night, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

The suspect, a resident of Dai Mach commune, Dong Anh district, has been accused of murder. He has two prior convictions for robbery and theft.

At 11.03 pm on Wednesday, the 114 Emergency Command Centre of the Hanoi City Police received a report about a cafe fire on Pham Van Dong Street, Co Nhue 2 Ward, with multiple people trapped inside.

The police immediately deployed firefighting and rescue forces to the scene to coordinate with local authorities and residents in extinguishing the fire and rescuing those trapped.

By 11.40 pm the same day, the fire was brought under control.

Firefighters discovered 11 fatalities and managed to rescue seven others, five of whom were in stable condition, while two were taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Initial investigations by the police revealed that the cafe was intentionally set on fire. The suspect was swiftly identified and arrested at approximately midnight.

At the police station, the suspect initially confessed that after drinking beer at the cafe, he had an argument with the staff. He then purchased petrol, poured it on the first floor of the cafe where multiple motorcycles were parked, and set it alight. After seeing the flames spread, he fled the scene.

The director of the city police has instructed the investigation agency to swiftly investigate and clarify the motives behind the crime. The identities of the victims are also being verified.