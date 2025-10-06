Vietnam’s top leader to visit North Korea for first time as party chief

HANOI: Vietnam’s top leader To Lam will visit North Korea for three days from Thursday, according to Hanoi’s foreign affairs ministry.

Lam, the ruling Communist Party’s general secretary, will pay a state visit to North Korea from October 9-11.

He will attend an event marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party.

The trip represents Lam’s first visit to the diplomatically isolated nuclear nation as Vietnam’s party chief.

This follows his August tour of South Korea.

The last visit by a Vietnamese party leader to North Korea occurred in 2007, according to state media.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last visited Vietnam in 2019 for a summit with US President Donald Trump.

That visit was followed by a state visit. – AFP