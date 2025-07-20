Vietnam tourist boat accident death toll rises to 38 in Halong Bay

HALONG BAY: The death toll from a tourist boat accident in Vietnam’s Halong Bay has risen to at least 38, with several people still missing, according to government officials.

Rescue efforts continue as authorities brace for the impact of Typhoon Wipha.

The boat, carrying 48 tourists and five crew members, capsized on Saturday afternoon in one of the worst maritime accidents in recent years in the popular tourist destination.

“At least 38 of those on board have been confirmed dead and 10 rescued,“ the government said in a statement.

All the tourists were Vietnamese, including several children, as reported by the official Vietnam News Agency.

Rescue teams, comprising border guards, navy personnel, police, and professional divers, have been deployed despite challenging weather conditions.

Although the sea has calmed, poor visibility has hindered search operations.

The sunken vessel has been retrieved, authorities confirmed. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. local time on Saturday, shortly after Typhoon Wipha entered the South China Sea.

Strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning were reported at the time, though officials clarified these conditions were unrelated to the typhoon but resulted from regional wind patterns.

Halong Bay, located about 200 km northeast of Hanoi, is a major tourist attraction, drawing tens of thousands annually for its scenic boat tours.

In 2011, a similar incident claimed 12 lives, including foreign tourists.

Typhoon Wipha, the third storm to enter the South China Sea this year, is expected to make landfall along Vietnam’s northern coast early next week. - Reuters