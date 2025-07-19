Vietnam tourist boat capsizes in Halong Bay, three dead

HANOI: A tourist boat carrying 53 people, including five crew members, capsized in Vietnam’s scenic Halong Bay on Saturday, killing three people, state media reported.

Rescue teams have located 12 survivors and recovered three bodies, the People’s Army Newspaper said, citing local border guards. Authorities have yet to disclose details about the tourists or their nationalities, and rescue operations are ongoing.

The incident highlights safety concerns in one of Vietnam’s most popular tourist destinations. Halong Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, attracts millions of visitors annually for its stunning limestone karsts and emerald waters.

Local officials have not confirmed the cause of the accident, but weather conditions and overcrowding are being investigated as possible factors. Emergency responders are working to locate any remaining passengers as search efforts intensify. - Reuters