Volcano eruption in eastern Indonesia disrupts Bali flights

JAKARTA: A volcano erupted in eastern Indonesia early on Saturday, forcing the delay and cancellation of 24 flights at Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

Despite remaining at the highest alert level (Level IV), the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki on Flores Island has not prompted evacuations or caused injuries, the agency said.

“The eruption was recorded at 1.05 am local time, with an ash column reaching 18,000 metres above the summit,” BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.

He described the ash plume in the statement as grey to black with high intensity, drifting towards the southwest, west and northwest.

Seismic instruments recorded strong shaking of 47.3 millimetres during the eruption, which lasted approximately 14 minutes, Abdul Muhari added. - Bernama