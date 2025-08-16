Washington sues Trump over federal police takeover bid

WASHINGTON: The District of Columbia has filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump over his attempt to take control of the city’s police department.

The legal action marks a sharp escalation in the power struggle between Trump and Washington’s local leadership.

District Attorney General Brian Schwalb initiated the lawsuit hours after the Trump administration appointed DEA chief Terry Cole as emergency police commissioner.

Schwalb argued that Trump’s move violates the law and seeks a judicial ruling to block the federal takeover.

During an emergency hearing, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes questioned the legality of Trump’s actions.

Reyes pressed a Justice Department lawyer, asking, “On what basis can the president assert control over the police department?”

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson defended the move, calling it necessary due to “failed leadership” in the capital.

Trump had earlier deployed National Guard troops and announced the temporary takeover of the police force, citing a crime emergency.

Federal agencies, including the FBI and DEA, have increased patrols and arrests in Washington.

Attorney General Pam Bondi issued an order transferring police control from the city to Cole.

The lawsuit names Trump, Bondi, and Cole as defendants, deepening tensions between federal and local officials.

Bondi’s order requires city officials to seek Cole’s approval before issuing directives to the police force.

It also revoked prior police policies, including those on federal immigration enforcement.

Schwalb called the federal intervention the “gravest threat to Home Rule DC has ever faced.”

The 1973 D.C. Home Rule Act grants the president limited emergency powers over the police for up to 30 days.

Legal experts argue Trump has overstepped his authority under the act.

Syracuse University professor Williams Banks said the case presents “very solid arguments” against Trump’s actions.

Banks noted the unprecedented nature of the dispute, stating, “There’s no playbook for this.”

The lawsuit highlights broader tensions over federal intervention in local governance.

Trump has suggested similar takeovers in other Democratic-led cities, testing constitutional limits.

The Justice Department has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

The case could set a significant legal precedent on presidential powers and local autonomy. - Reuters