Weapons tops North American box office for second consecutive week

LOS ANGELES: Horror thriller Weapons has secured the top spot at the North American box office for the second consecutive weekend with $25 million in ticket sales.

The Warner Bros. production stars Julia Garner from Ozark and Josh Brolin of Avengers fame in a chilling tale about the unexplained vanishing of children from the same school class.

Franchise Entertainment Research analyst David A. Gross described the film’s performance as “strong” given the typically slow summer movie season in the US and Canada.

Disney’s Freakier Friday, the long-awaited follow-up to the 2003 hit body-swap comedy, maintained second place with $14.5 million, reuniting Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Universal’s action sequel Nobody 2 debuted in third place with $9.3 million, featuring Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk as an assassin struggling to enjoy a family holiday.

“Critics like this story about a workaholic assassin trying to take a vacation with his family while getting caught up in trouble,“ Gross noted.

Disney’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps slipped to fourth place with $8.8 million, showcasing Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby as Marvel’s iconic superheroes battling Galactus.

Universal’s animated sequel The Bad Guys 2 dropped to fifth with $7.5 million, continuing the adventures of reformed animal criminals doing good deeds.

Superman claimed sixth place with $5.3 million, followed by The Naked Gun at $4.8 million and Jurassic World: Rebirth at $2.9 million.

F1: The Movie and Coolie completed the top ten with $2.7 million and $2.4 million respectively. – AFP