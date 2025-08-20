White House launches TikTok account amid US legal uncertainty

WASHINGTON: The White House officially launched its TikTok account on Tuesday despite ongoing legal uncertainties surrounding the Chinese-owned platform’s operations in the United States.

President Donald Trump continues to permit TikTok to operate despite a federal law requiring its sale or ban on national security grounds. “America we are BACK! What’s up TikTok?” read the caption on the account’s inaugural post, a 27-second video clip.

The new White House account garnered approximately 4,500 followers within the first hour of its launch.

Trump’s personal TikTok account boasts 110.1 million followers, though his last post dates back to November 5, 2024, which was Election Day.

TikTok remains owned by China-based internet company ByteDance despite legislative pressures.

A federal mandate requiring TikTok’s divestment or prohibition was scheduled to take effect on January 19, the day before Trump’s inauguration.

The Republican president, whose 2024 campaign heavily utilized social media, suspended the proposed ban.

Trump extended the deadline for TikTok to find a non-Chinese buyer by another 90 days in mid-June, with this extension set to expire in mid-September.

While previously supporting restrictions, Trump reversed his position after believing TikTok helped secure young voter support during the November election.

The platform maintains nearly two billion global users despite geopolitical tensions. Trump’s official X account has 108.5 million followers, though he prefers Truth Social, which he owns and where he has 10.6 million followers.

The official White House accounts on X and Instagram maintain 2.4 million and 9.3 million followers respectively.

This strategic move into TikTok reflects the administration’s continued adaptation to evolving digital landscapes despite regulatory challenges. - AFP