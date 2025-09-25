White House orders agencies to prepare for mass firings ahead of shutdown

WASHINGTON: The White House has directed US federal agencies to prepare for potential mass firings should a government shutdown occur next week.

A memo from the Office of Management and Budget, first reported by Politico, indicates the Trump administration plans to go beyond standard temporary furloughs used in past shutdowns.

The Wednesday memo instructed agencies to focus on programs not legally mandated to continue during a funding lapse.

“Programs that did not benefit from an infusion of mandatory appropriations will bear the brunt of a shutdown,“ the memo said.

Agencies must submit staff reduction plans and notify affected employees according to the directive.

This development comes amid a funding clash between the Trump administration and congressional Democrats ahead of a September 30 fiscal deadline.

Senate Democrats recently rejected a stopgap funding bill passed by the Republican-controlled House aimed at averting a shutdown.

President Trump subsequently cancelled a Tuesday meeting with Democratic leaders, stating he would not meet until they “become realistic” in negotiations.

With both congressional chambers on recess and senators not returning until Monday, time is critically short to secure government funding.

A shutdown would halt non-essential operations and leave hundreds of thousands of civil servants temporarily unpaid.

Republicans hold a narrow majority but require some opposition support due to Senate rules.

House Republicans declared Friday that their members will not return before the deadline, forcing the Senate to accept their proposal or risk a shutdown.

The House bill would only provide temporary funding for federal agencies through November 21 if passed.

Congress last experienced a shutdown in March when Republicans refused negotiations over Trump’s proposed budget cuts and federal layoffs. – AFP