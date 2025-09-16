White House vows action on left-wing ‘terror’ after Kirk killing

WASHINGTON: Senior White House official Stephen Miller has pledged that the Trump administration will dismantle what he described as a vast domestic terror movement linked to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Miller made these remarks during an episode of Kirk’s podcast hosted by Vice President JD Vance on Monday.

“We are going to channel all of the anger that we have over the organized campaign that led to this assassination, to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks,“ Miller stated.

Both Miller and Vance alleged the existence of a rising left-wing extremist movement that the administration now intends to target.

“We are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle and destroy these networks and make America safe again for the American people,“ Miller added.

These comments have raised concerns among some critics of President Trump that such a campaign could potentially be used to suppress dissent.

Kirk was shot during a speaking event at a Utah university campus last Wednesday and was known as a close ally of President Trump.

Vance praised Kirk on the podcast as “the smartest political operative I ever met” and credited him with playing a critical role in getting both Trump and himself elected.

President Trump will attend a memorial service for Kirk on Sunday in Arizona and is considering designating “Antifa” as a domestic terrorist organization.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that DNA evidence from the crime scene matched suspect Tyler Robinson, who was arrested after a 33-hour manhunt.

Authorities stated that Robinson used a rifle to shoot Kirk with a single bullet to the neck from a rooftop.

Patel also mentioned a note allegedly written by Robinson before the crime that expressed his intention to “take out Charlie Kirk.”

Kirk was a polarizing figure who used social media platforms to build support for conservative viewpoints, including strong criticism of the transgender rights movement.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox revealed that Robinson was romantically involved with a transgender roommate and had “leftist ideology.”

Patel defended his handling of the investigation after facing criticism for initially announcing an arrest that was later retracted.

“Could I have worded it a little better in the heat of the moment? Sure. But do I regret putting it out? Absolutely not,“ Patel stated.

Patel is expected to appear before Congress on Tuesday to answer questions from lawmakers about the investigation. – AFP