World leaders welcome Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal

PARIS: World leaders widely welcomed Thursday’s announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas expressed hope that the deal would lead to a permanent political solution and an independent Palestinian state.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demanded the dignified release of all hostages and a permanent ceasefire.

He urged an immediate end to fighting and unimpeded humanitarian access into Gaza.

The head of UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini described the announcement as a huge relief.

His agency stands ready to flood Gaza with desperately needed food and medicine.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pledged to scale up health support across Gaza.

He emphasised that peace remains the best medicine for the region.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hailed the announcement as an historic moment.

He stated it closes the war chapter and opens hope for regional justice and stability.

The United Arab Emirates hoped the agreement would end humanitarian suffering in Gaza.

It also anticipated a just settlement guaranteeing Palestinian rights and regional stability.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi pledged help delivering aid and rebuilding Gaza.

He advocated for an irreversible path to peace based on the two-state solution.

Saudi Arabia hoped the deal would prompt urgent action to alleviate humanitarian suffering.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked US counterpart Donald Trump for encouraging Israel toward ceasefire.

European Union leaders called the announcement an opportunity for lasting peace.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez insisted civilian populations must now be supported.

Ireland stated the deal could finally end unconscionable human suffering if fully grasped.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the agreement as a crucial first step.

He demanded full implementation without delay and lifting of aid restrictions.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said halting violence in one region increases global security for all.

Russia hoped the deal would be signed and implemented successfully.

China advocated for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire as soon as possible.

Chinese officials reiterated support for Palestinians governing Palestine. – AFP