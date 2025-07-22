X calls French probe politically motivated over algorithm claims

PARIS: Elon Musk’s social media platform X has dismissed a French investigation into alleged foreign interference as politically motivated, refusing to comply with authorities’ demands. The probe, launched on July 11, examines suspected manipulation of automated systems, including X’s recommendation algorithm.

“X believes that this investigation is distorting French law in order to serve a political agenda and, ultimately, restrict free speech,“ the company stated. It added that it has not granted French authorities access to its algorithm or real-time data, citing legal rights.

The investigation follows complaints from Eric Bothorel, a lawmaker from President Emmanuel Macron’s party, who accused X of reducing “diversity of voices” since Musk’s 2022 takeover. Bothorel also criticised Musk’s political interventions, including support for Germany’s far-right AfD party.

“Democracy is too fragile to let digital platform owners tell us what to think, who to vote for or even who to hate,“ Bothorel said. X denied the allegations, calling them “completely false.”

The company also questioned the impartiality of experts selected by French authorities, including mathematician David Chavalarias and computer scientist Maziyar Panahi, both involved in a project encouraging users to leave X.

Picking them “raises serious concerns about the impartiality, fairness and political motivations of the investigation,“ X said. It also objected to prosecutors classifying the case under an “organised gang” clause, typically used for serious crimes like drug trafficking. - AFP