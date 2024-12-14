Yoon vows to do his best ‘until the end’ after impeachment vote

SEOUL: South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to do his best for his country “until the end,“ shortly after the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against him Saturday over his botched imposition of martial law.

Yoon made the pledge as he faces suspension of duties as the National Assembly voted to remove him from office.

“Although I am pausing for now, my journey for the future with the people over the past two and a half years shouldn’t stop,“ Yoon said in a public address recorded at his residence, according to Yonhap news agency.

“I will carry with me all the criticisms, encouragement and support I have received, and I will do my best for the nation until the end,“ he added.

Yoon urged public officials to be steadfast in their duties under the leadership of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is set to serve as acting president, it reported.

He also called on the political community to avoid “reckless and confrontational politics” and make efforts to enhance the political culture.