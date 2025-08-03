Young Catholics welcome Pope Leo XIV with rock star fervour at Rome vigil

ROME: Hundreds of thousands of young Catholics gave Pope Leo XIV a rock star reception at an open-air prayer vigil on the outskirts of Rome. The pontiff made a dramatic entrance by helicopter, descending to thunderous applause from an estimated crowd of up to one million pilgrims.

Organisers described the gathering as part of the “Jubilee of Youth,“ drawing attendees from 146 countries. The event, reminiscent of a spiritual Woodstock, featured music, prayer, and shared faith under the summer sun.

Pope Leo, the first American pope, waved to the enthusiastic crowds from his popemobile. “Dear young people, after walking, praying and sharing these days of grace of the Jubilee dedicated to you, we now gather together in the light of the advancing evening to keep vigil together,“ he told the assembly.

French pilgrim Julie Mortier, 18, summed up the excitement: “We’re too happy to be here! Seeing the pope, that’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!” Many attendees planned to camp overnight for a Sunday mass led by the pontiff, the culmination of the week-long pilgrimage.

Security was tight, with over 4,300 volunteers and 1,000 police officers ensuring safety. The event also included confession sessions at Circus Maximus, where 1,000 priests heard confessions under 200 white gazebos.

The pilgrimage comes amid global challenges for young people, from economic struggles to climate concerns. Samarei Semos, 29, from Belize, hoped the pope would address issues facing developing nations.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised the gathering in a video message, calling it an “extraordinary party” of faith and unity. - AFP