Zelenskiy meets Trump seeking military support as Ukraine war escalates

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is meeting Donald Trump on Friday to seek increased military support during a period of escalating conflict with Russia.

Both Kyiv and Moscow have intensified their warfare through massive attacks targeting energy systems while NATO struggles to respond to numerous airspace violations.

Since Trump’s August summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to produce a peace breakthrough, Ukraine has been striking Russian oil refineries with drones.

Russian counterstrikes have meanwhile caused widespread power outages across Ukraine throughout this period.

NATO’s eastern members remain on high alert after Poland and Estonia reported Russian airspace violations involving drones and jets last month.

A former senior Ukrainian official suggested both nations are escalating to strengthen their negotiating positions before potential peace talks.

“I think two more months is quite enough for this round of escalation,“ said the anonymous source.

Zelenskiy is expected to specifically request long-range U.S. Tomahawk missiles capable of reaching Moscow and other major Russian cities.

Trump has previously indicated he might supply such weapons if Putin refuses to engage in negotiations.

Russia is simultaneously attempting to rebuild diplomatic momentum with the United States while promising strong responses to any threatening American actions.

Trump’s rhetoric shifted favorably toward Ukraine last month after weeks of expressing frustration with Putin’s peace process reluctance.

The U.S. president reversed his earlier suggestion that Ukraine should cede territory and instead praised Ukrainian military capabilities.

Two officials confirmed on October 1 that the United States would provide intelligence supporting Ukrainian long-range attacks against Russian oil infrastructure.

Kyiv officials hope the Gaza ceasefire might refocus Trump’s attention on resolving the Ukraine conflict through renewed peace efforts.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a Zelenskiy adviser, revealed that Ukrainian officials presented Washington with a strategy to increase Russia’s war costs.

“We want peace, so we must project power deep into the heart of Russia,“ Podolyak wrote on social media platform X.

Zelenskiy arrives in the United States on Thursday for scheduled meetings with American energy and defense industry representatives.

Despite his changing tone, Trump has not committed to new arms shipments, instead promoting the PURL mechanism for allied weapons purchases.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth urged NATO allies to increase weapons acquisitions through PURL during Wednesday’s Brussels meeting.

The leaders may also finalize a drone technology sharing agreement among several deals strengthening U.S. investment in Ukraine’s defense.

Zelenskiy recently proposed a “Mega Deal” involving $90 billion in U.S. weapons including potential Tomahawk missile supplies.

Ukrainian delegates have already met with Raytheon and Lockheed Martin officials regarding potential weapons transfers.

A Kyiv think tank director emphasized that consistent long-term arms supply arrangements matter more than specific weapon systems for Ukraine’s defense. – Reuters