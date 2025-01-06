Zelenskiy says Ukraine will attend Istanbul talks on Monday

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukraine will attend a meeting in Istanbul on Monday proposed by Russia.

“I outlined (Ukraine’s) positions ahead of the meeting in Istanbul on Monday,“ Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram on Sunday after meeting with his officials.

He added that the Ukrainian delegation would again be headed by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

Zelenskiy listed Ukraine’s positions for the talks as a complete and unconditional ceasefire, the release of prisoners, the return of abducted children.

“And, in order to establish a reliable and lasting peace and guarantee security, to prepare a meeting at the highest level.”