Police to step up security control ahead of AIPACODD meeting in Pahang

KUANTAN: Police in Pahang will step up security control ahead of next week’s 2025 ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Advisory Council On Dangerous Drugs (AIPACODD) Meeting.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said they are actively carrying out early preparations in terms of security so that the programme, which is scheduled to be held in Kuantan and Pekan, would proceed smoothly.

“We will ensure there are no hindrances when they hold the meeting and visits as well as make sure everything is safe.

“If there is a need for road closures, they will be kept to a minimum and carried out in stages to ensure smooth traffic flow,” he told reporters after attending the Rank Awarding and Excellence Service Award Ceremony at the Pahang Police Headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, Yahaya said security preparations would be improved after tomorrow’s meeting with State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin.

The AIPACODD Meeting will be held on June 10 and 11, and the delegates will also be taken on a cultural tour in Pekan.